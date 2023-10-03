Sign up
Photo 2966
Autumn River ii
Taken 6 days ago. The river is low, for normally it flows over these rocks, and where I was standing; especially in the spring.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
1
0
Tom
@tosee
2967
photos
76
followers
63
following
812% complete
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
28th September 2023 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
The colors are bolder that the one earlier.
October 5th, 2023
