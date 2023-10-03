Previous
Autumn River ii by tosee
Autumn River ii

Taken 6 days ago. The river is low, for normally it flows over these rocks, and where I was standing; especially in the spring.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Tom

@tosee
Kathy ace
The colors are bolder that the one earlier.
October 5th, 2023  
