Dawn by tosee
Photo 2990

Dawn

The stranded dock and ice on Medicine Lake at dawn.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Tom

@tosee
Kathy ace
Very nice. This has a lonely feel.
December 3rd, 2023  
