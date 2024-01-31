Previous
Good Morning by tosee
Photo 3009

Good Morning

It is a good morning, bundled up, having coffee on the porch of the lodge. The only sound is of the wind and the waves. I am alone, but not, the beauty and power of nature is all around, and gradually seeping into me













31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Tom

@tosee
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
You have such a wonderful view!
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise