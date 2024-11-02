Previous
Kitchen Table by tosee
Photo 3061

Kitchen Table

In the low morning light with an old Olympus 50mm f/1.4 lens.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Tom

ace
@tosee
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely still life and light
November 2nd, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful capture.
November 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise