Previous
Fading but still some color by tosee
Photo 3072

Fading but still some color

Testing a new used lens I bought for $92.00.
It is an old Minolta 135mm f/2.8 lens, shot in very low light so 1600 iso at f/2.8. It is a very good lens.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Tom

ace
@tosee
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact