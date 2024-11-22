Sign up
Previous
Photo 3073
November Crossing
A cold, windy, gray, and hazy November day. A lone figure crosses the bridge, between pond 1 and pond 2. Two hooded mergansers float
quietly in the pond
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
0
Tom
@tosee
Views
1
Comments
1
365
LEICA SL2
Taken
22nd November 2024 3:28pm
Corinne C
ace
Such a nice reflection
November 23rd, 2024
