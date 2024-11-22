Previous
November Crossing by tosee
Photo 3073

November Crossing

A cold, windy, gray, and hazy November day. A lone figure crosses the bridge, between pond 1 and pond 2. Two hooded mergansers float
quietly in the pond
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Tom

ace
@tosee
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a nice reflection
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact