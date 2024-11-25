Previous
Thanksgiving Cactus by tosee
Photo 3075

Thanksgiving Cactus

Playing with an old 24mm lens that has a close focus feature ( says macro but not quite a true macro). Shot into the sun at f/2.8
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Tom

ace
@tosee
842% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact