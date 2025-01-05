Sign up
Previous
Photo 3088
Drilling Holes
Sunday out on the lake. Taken today not in 2019, wrong date on the camera.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
2
0
Tom
ace
@tosee
3863
photos
71
followers
59
following
846% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA SL2
Taken
5th January 2019 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Sounds like a fun time...and COLD!
January 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 6th, 2025
