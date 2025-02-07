Previous
Rose by tosee
Rose

It is fading; no longer young and tight, but still has beauty as it unfurls.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Tom

@tosee
Photo Details

Kathy ace
A wabi sabi subject.
February 8th, 2025  
