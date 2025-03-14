Previous
Red Moon Lunar Eclipse by tosee
Photo 3111

Red Moon Lunar Eclipse

This was when the moon was fully eclipsed. Had to increase the iso to 6400; hand held at 1/5 second.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Tom

ace
@tosee
April ace
Love the color. All I had was heavy cloud cover.
March 15th, 2025  
