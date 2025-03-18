Previous
Through the Arches by tosee
Photo 3112

Through the Arches

I have been posting this series since September
2016. Today was overcast so not a lot of contrast and shadows.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Tom

ace
@tosee
