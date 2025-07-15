Sign up
Photo 3146
Photo 3146
Fog in the Harbor
This was shot a few minutes after the posted photo on July 5th. The fog was beginning to dissipate.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
1
Tom
ace
@tosee
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
5th July 2025 2:44pm
Privacy
Public
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
July 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat atmospheric capture...nice comp
July 16th, 2025
