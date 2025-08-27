Previous
Next
Window Shade by tosee
Photo 3151

Window Shade

27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Tom

ace
@tosee
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
This is a great style. Allows one to darken the room better than the plantation style blinds I chose for this house.
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact