Photo 3200
In Memory of Cesar Chavez
Human Rights and Union Activist. Locarted on the side of a building at 5 points Tucson
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Tom
ace
@tosee
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
20th January 2026 12:08pm
Tags
tucson
