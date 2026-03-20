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Previous
Photo 3210
Spring
Where pond 2 flows into Medicine Lake. The lake is still covered with spring ice.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Tom
ace
@tosee
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3210
Photo Details
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365
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LEICA CL
Taken
20th March 2026 1:49pm
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lake
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medicine
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous black and white
March 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 22nd, 2026
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