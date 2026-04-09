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Birds in the Tree by tosee
Photo 3214

Birds in the Tree

In the process of down sizing and moving.
The photo of the Foshay tower and this one taken from our balcony.
9th April 2026 9th Apr 26

Tom

ace
@tosee
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