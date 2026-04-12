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Egrets by tosee
Photo 3215

Egrets

Looking toward the marsh from our balcony.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Tom

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@tosee
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
April 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
April 13th, 2026  
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