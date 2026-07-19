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Previous
Photo 3223
A Storm Front
Heading toward downtown Minneapolis. Taken on June 19th 2026
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Tom
ace
@tosee
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365
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LEICA CL
Taken
19th June 2026 5:42pm
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