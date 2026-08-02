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Brook in Dappled Light by tosee
Photo 3229

Brook in Dappled Light

brown reeds become green
from the marsh the small brook flows
redwing blackbirds speak
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Tom

ace
@tosee
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