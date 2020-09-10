Sign up
Previous
Next
335 / 365
Morning Fog
The beach and tree in the dense morning fog
at Medicine Lake
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
3
3
Tom
ace
@tosee
3091
photos
92
followers
72
following
91% complete
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
2399
2400
352
2401
353
2402
335
2403
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
B & W
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
10th September 2020 8:44am
Richard Brown
ace
Nicely done looks a similar morning to mine!
September 10th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous use of negative space
September 10th, 2020
Kathy
ace
wow. Lots of fog. I like the leaning tree. The negative space shows the tree off well.
September 10th, 2020
