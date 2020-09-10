Previous
Morning Fog by tosee
335 / 365

Morning Fog

The beach and tree in the dense morning fog
at Medicine Lake
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
91% complete

Richard Brown ace
Nicely done looks a similar morning to mine!
September 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous use of negative space
September 10th, 2020  
Kathy ace
wow. Lots of fog. I like the leaning tree. The negative space shows the tree off well.
September 10th, 2020  
