Previous
350 / 365
Near the Beginning of the Eclipse
This is actually shot in color even though it looks
as if it was photographed in b & w. As the moon darked I had to increase the iso settings and
adjust the exposure. No red color at this stage.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
2
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
B & W
Camera
X-H1
Taken
14th March 2025 12:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
April
ace
I love watching the shadow creep across the moon. Didn't get to see it here ... clouds.
March 15th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
This whole series of pictures is wonderful!
March 15th, 2025
