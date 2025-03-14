Previous
Near the Beginning of the Eclipse by tosee
Near the Beginning of the Eclipse

This is actually shot in color even though it looks
as if it was photographed in b & w. As the moon darked I had to increase the iso settings and
adjust the exposure. No red color at this stage.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Tom

ace
@tosee
April ace
I love watching the shadow creep across the moon. Didn't get to see it here ... clouds.
March 15th, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
This whole series of pictures is wonderful!
March 15th, 2025  
