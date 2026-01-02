Previous
Wolf Moon by tracybeautychick
49 / 365

Wolf Moon

Apparently it's a Wolf Moon this week. It does look beautiful with the naked eye. This was taken early in the morning on my way to the swimming pool.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Tracy Bousfield

@tracybeautychick
Photo Details

