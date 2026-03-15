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New visitor by tracybeautychick
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New visitor

Not seen this bird in the garden before! I wonder if it will stay for a while?
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Tracy Bousfield

ace
@tracybeautychick
I really enjoy the community here and the amazing photos that people post. It is a great site to get new ideas. I really...
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