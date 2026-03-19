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Cambridge
Love architecture!
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Tracy Bousfield
ace
@tracybeautychick
I really enjoy the community here and the amazing photos that people post. It is a great site to get new ideas. I really...
1022
photos
24
followers
61
following
33% complete
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Photo Details
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2024
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iPhone 14
Taken
19th March 2026 2:22pm
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iphone
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architecture
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building
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