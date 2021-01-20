Previous
Rain by tracybeautychick
20 / 365

Rain

What a wet day. I did go out with my camera tucked in my jacket. The only thing i managed was to lose my lens cover without even taking the camera out of the jacket!
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Tracy Bousfield

@tracybeautychick
