19 / 365
Rocks on word
Heart shaped rocks found by my daughter for Aunty Kim who loves hearts!!. You can see the remnants of dust on the table from the last rain.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Tbird
@tracyhouston
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
29th January 2020 7:46pm
julia
ace
I thought this must of been a 'kim' photo.. lovely colours..
January 29th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Aunty Kim will love those hearts
January 29th, 2020
