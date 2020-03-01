Previous
Next
Another set of stairs by tracyhouston
44 / 365

Another set of stairs

My son plays basketball with this club that has amazing facilities but the parking is shocking. I had to park several blocks away and came across this.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Tbird

@tracyhouston
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Cool scene! I like the shadows the stairs create.
March 1st, 2020  
Corinne ace
I’ll be a bit scared to park my car here... but it is perfect for a photography session : so many things to see !
March 1st, 2020  
Mikel Skoog ace
Stairs seem to be a thing on leap year day. :-)
March 1st, 2020  
Virginia Stapleton ace
Lots to see, I like the gritty feel of this.
March 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise