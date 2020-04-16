Previous
Thursday by tracys
15 / 365

Thursday

Today I colored alongside my five year old daughter. This is my (unfinished) page.
16th April 2020

Tracy

@tracys
Hi! I'm Tracy. I live outside of Washington, DC.
*lynn ace
Special time spent with your daughter. Lovely coloring!
April 17th, 2020  
