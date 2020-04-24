Previous
Olaf! by tracys
20 / 365

Olaf!

Today we watched the head Olaf animator teach how to draw Olaf. Disney has launched some how to videos on drawing Disney and Marvel characters.
24th April 2020

Tracy

@tracys
