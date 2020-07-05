Previous
Next
Quarantine project by tracys
23 / 365

Quarantine project

Woodland creatures I've been handsewing with felt. The pattern is from Etsy.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Tracy

ace
@tracys
Hi! I'm Tracy. I live outside of Washington, DC. I discovered this project in June 2013. The timing was wonderful because I am...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise