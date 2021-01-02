Sign up
Over it
52 Week Challenge 2021
Let’s forget about the year that was 2020 and start fresh in 2021...Use this as your inspiration.
Tags:
52wc-2021-w1
#Capture52
#Capture52week1
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Tracy
ace
@tracys
Hi! I'm Tracy. I live outside of Washington, DC. I discovered this project in June 2013. The timing was wonderful because I am...
1288
photos
74
followers
95
following
Tags
child
,
expressions
,
52wc-2021-w1
