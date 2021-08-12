Previous
Fierce hunter...

...of that tiny leaf in front of his paws that was blowing in the breeze.
12th August 2021

Tracy

Sharon Lee ace
So sweet
August 13th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Cuteness
August 13th, 2021  
