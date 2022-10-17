Previous
Don’t be afraid to be yourself by tralo291018
Don’t be afraid to be yourself

While in downtown Syracuse today I found this mural that spoke volumes to me. Be yourself and take the road less traveled.
Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
