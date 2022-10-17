Sign up
1 / 365
Don’t be afraid to be yourself
While in downtown Syracuse today I found this mural that spoke volumes to me. Be yourself and take the road less traveled.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Tracey H
@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th October 2022 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
street
,
downtown
,
art
,
wall
,
murals
,
syracuse
