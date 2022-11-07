Previous
A mother’s pride by tralo291018
A mother’s pride

I’ve known this woman since she was 17. And today I captured her 17 yr olds senior pictures. The proud love shows throughout her. Such a blessing to have been able to do this for you and your son
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
