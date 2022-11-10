Previous
Respectfully the Breakfast club by tralo291018
9 / 365

Respectfully the Breakfast club

My son has discovered his love of 80s movies and music so on our walk he posed his version of the iconic moment by Judd Nelson in the Breakfast club. Just a bit of fun to lighten the day.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things every where. I have done both...
2% complete

