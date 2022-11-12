Sign up
11 / 365
A graffiti haven
The water towers are full of graffiti art from outside to inside. This has become a place of self expression
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Tracey H
@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things every where. I have done both...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air 2
Taken
21st July 2019 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
graffiti
,
art
