Previous
Next
Remember me by tralo291018
17 / 365

Remember me

I was once on a tree, green and happy in the sun then it got colder and I changed a beautiful color till I fell. Now I sit here still for a bit longer with my vibrant colors brightening this passer bystander’s day. A symbol of a season.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise