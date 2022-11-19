Previous
Round about 1/I've seen better days by tralo291018
18 / 365

Round about 1/I’ve seen better days

This is an old train roundabout in a small town we went exploring. It’s full of graffiti art and in a back room area sits this bright red couch I don’t know why I became fascinated with it but it made for a cool photo.
19th November 2022

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
