November beach by tralo291018
29 / 365

November beach

Walking the beach today and realizing that this will be covered with snow soon as November comes to an end and December is ushered in
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
Mags ace
Moody and dramatic capture.
November 30th, 2022  
