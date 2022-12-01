Previous
A windy day on Sodus point by tralo291018
A windy day on Sodus point

We took a drive out to Sodus point tonight and the winds are 59 miles per hr. It had the waves crashing and choppy against the pier
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! Love the breaking waves with the lighthouse in the background.
December 1st, 2022  
