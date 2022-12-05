Previous
Next
Monday morning by tralo291018
34 / 365

Monday morning

It’s Monday and I’m getting ready for work it’s cold out and the holidays are here so as I drink my coffee by the tree I look over and see mr snowman gazing back. So here is my Monday photo 💁
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise