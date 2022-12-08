Previous
Next
Urban visionary by tralo291018
37 / 365

Urban visionary

This is one of my favorite murals in the city it speaks to me on a supernatural/angelic level. I love the bright colors on top of the red brick it so brightens a building
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam ace
I can see why it speaks to you. A wonderful piece of art.
December 8th, 2022  
Tracey H
@pamalama yes!
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise