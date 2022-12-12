Previous
Bills vs jets by tralo291018
Bills vs jets

Yesterday game was great it was raining and cold but we had a blast go Buffalo
Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
