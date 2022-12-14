Previous
December beauty by tralo291018
43 / 365

December beauty

We did a shoot today it was 43 degrees but no stopping this fashionista
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
11% complete

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
awesome , I love her attitude and beauty
December 13th, 2022  
Tracey H
@phil_howcroft thanks she’s a great model
December 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Not her first go at posing - so natural. Nice shot
December 13th, 2022  
