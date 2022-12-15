Previous
Driftwood by tralo291018
44 / 365

Driftwood

Strolling the beach by the bluffs this morning I found this very large piece of driftwood
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
Pam ace
Great POV, and clouds.
December 14th, 2022  
