House of guitars Christmas by tralo291018
House of guitars Christmas

The house of guitars has hosted many musicians throughout the years as they come to town to perform. Every year at Christmas they have such great windows
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
Mags ace
Nice capture of this display! I wonder how many young folks will get an electric guitar for Christmas. =)
December 16th, 2022  
