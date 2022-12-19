Previous
Gennesee brew house keg tree by tralo291018
Gennesee brew house keg tree

Every Christmas the gennesee brewery puts up a tree up made of beer kegs. The brewery sits next to the gennesee river in Rochester that is the Kodak tower in the back ground
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

