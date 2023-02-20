Previous
Frozen sunset by tralo291018
Frozen sunset

The beach is covered in snow and ice but we can still see a beautiful sunset
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Tracey H

@tralo291018
Living in New York most my life I presently live in Rochester ny. I travel when I can and try to see the beautiful things...
Dawn ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2023  
