Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 929
selfie
For the technique challenge, using a homemade filter. No editing except for a slight crop. For the filter I used a muslin scarf.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1123
photos
24
followers
52
following
254% complete
View this month »
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
Latest from all albums
925
926
192
927
928
193
194
929
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-3
Taken
27th December 2019 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
technique101
,
“homemade
,
filter”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close