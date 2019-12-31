Sign up
Photo 933
new year
I always think “thank goodness I don’t know what the future will bring”. I thought this pic of an old railroad tunnel (being readied for a community event) is the perfect image to represent this sentiment.
Happy New Year to all!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1130
photos
24
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
31st December 2019 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tunnel
,
mundane-brick
